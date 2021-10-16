

Priestess of Delphi, 1891

Delphic PRONUNCIATION: (DEL-fik)

MEANING: adjective: Obscure or ambiguous.

ETYMOLOGY: After Delphi, a city in ancient Greece, near Mount Parnassus . Delphi the seat of the oracle of Apollo in Greek mythology. The Oracle at Delphi was known for her ambiguous prophecies that were open to various interpretations. Earliest documented use: 1567.

USAGE:

See more usage examples of “So, what are they trying to say? It’s a challenge to sieve lucid answers from the artist who, while enormously amiable, is prone to somewhat Delphic statements when it comes to explaining his work.”Rachel Spence; The Chilean artist Eugenio Dittborn;(London, UK); Oct 16, 2021.See more usage examples of Delphic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If you want to build a ship, don't drum up people together to collect wood and don't assign them tasks and work, but rather teach them to long for the endless immensity of the sea. -Antoine de Saint-Exupery, author and aviator (29 Jun 1900-1944)





