Apr 25, 2019This week’s theme
Eponyms
Apollo Crowning the Arts
Art: Nicolas-Guy Brenet, 1771
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Apollo
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A strikingly handsome young man.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Apollo, the god of music, poetry, prophecy, healing, and more in Greek and Roman mythologies. He was considered the most beautiful god. See also: Apollonian.
USAGE:
“[Billy] is an Apollo, filled with goodness and innocence.”
R.M. Campbell; This ‘Billy’ Voyages into the Extraordinary; Seattle Post-Intelligencer (Washington); Jan 15, 2001.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The best way to have a good idea is to have lots of ideas. -Linus Pauling, chemist, peace activist, author, educator; Nobel Prize in chemistry, Nobel Peace Prize (1901-1994)
