Apollo Crowning the Arts Art: Nicolas-Guy Brenet, 1771



Apollo PRONUNCIATION: (uh-PAHL-oh)

MEANING: noun: A strikingly handsome young man.

ETYMOLOGY: After Apollo, the god of music, poetry, prophecy, healing, and more in Greek and Roman mythologies. He was considered the most beautiful god. See also: Apollonian

USAGE:

R.M. Campbell; This ‘Billy’ Voyages into the Extraordinary; Seattle Post-Intelligencer (Washington); Jan 15, 2001.



"[Billy] is an Apollo, filled with goodness and innocence."
R.M. Campbell; This 'Billy' Voyages into the Extraordinary; Seattle Post-Intelligencer (Washington); Jan 15, 2001.

