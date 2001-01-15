  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Apr 25, 2019
This week’s theme
Eponyms

Apollo
Apollo Crowning the Arts
Art: Nicolas-Guy Brenet, 1771
with Anu Garg

Apollo

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-PAHL-oh)

MEANING:
noun: A strikingly handsome young man.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Apollo, the god of music, poetry, prophecy, healing, and more in Greek and Roman mythologies. He was considered the most beautiful god. See also: Apollonian.

USAGE:
“[Billy] is an Apollo, filled with goodness and innocence.”
R.M. Campbell; This ‘Billy’ Voyages into the Extraordinary; Seattle Post-Intelligencer (Washington); Jan 15, 2001.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The best way to have a good idea is to have lots of ideas. -Linus Pauling, chemist, peace activist, author, educator; Nobel Prize in chemistry, Nobel Peace Prize (1901-1994)

