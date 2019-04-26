A.Word.A.Day

Zoilus

noun: A harsh critic.

From Zoilus (c. 400-320 BCE), a Greek critic known for his severe criticism of Homer. Earliest documented use: 1565.

“Because Frost is such a master, one feels like a Zoilus in pointing out these slight slips.”

Robert Faggen; The Cambridge Companion to Robert Frost; Cambridge University Press; 2001.

