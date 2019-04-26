  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Apr 26, 2019
Eponyms

Zoilus

PRONUNCIATION:
(ZOI-luhs)

MEANING:
noun: A harsh critic.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Zoilus (c. 400-320 BCE), a Greek critic known for his severe criticism of Homer. Earliest documented use: 1565.

USAGE:
“Because Frost is such a master, one feels like a Zoilus in pointing out these slight slips.”
Robert Faggen; The Cambridge Companion to Robert Frost; Cambridge University Press; 2001.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I don't know why we are here, but I'm pretty sure that it is not in order to enjoy ourselves. -Ludwig Wittgenstein, philosopher (26 Apr 1889-1951)

