Apr 26, 2019This week’s theme
Eponyms
This week’s words
adonis
croesus
fortean
apollo
zoilus
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Zoilus
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A harsh critic.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Zoilus (c. 400-320 BCE), a Greek critic known for his severe criticism of Homer. Earliest documented use: 1565.
USAGE:
“Because Frost is such a master, one feels like a Zoilus in pointing out these slight slips.”
Robert Faggen; The Cambridge Companion to Robert Frost; Cambridge University Press; 2001.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I don't know why we are here, but I'm pretty sure that it is not in order to enjoy ourselves. -Ludwig Wittgenstein, philosopher (26 Apr 1889-1951)
