  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Apr 24, 2019
This week’s theme
Eponyms

This week’s words
adonis
croesus
fortean
Fortean
Charles Hoy Fort
Image: Wikimedia Commons
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

fortean

PRONUNCIATION:
(FOHR-tee-uhn)

MEANING:
adjective: Relating to paranormal phenomena.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Charles Hoy Fort (1874-1932), a writer and researcher of paranormal phenomena. Earliest documented use: 1920.

NOTES:
Charles Hoy Fort once wrote, “I believe nothing of my own that I have ever written.” That’s all you need to know about the paranormal phenomena.

USAGE:
“[Participants] will learn about legendary hauntings, local fortean folklore, and recent accounts of paranormal activity in the city.”
Erin Heffernan; The Best Events for Halloweekend 2013; The Marquette Tribune (Milwaukee, Wisconsin); Oct 31, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
In the end, the poem is not a thing we see; it is, rather, a light by which we may see--and what we see is life. -Robert Penn Warren, novelist and poet (24 Apr 1905-1989)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2019 Wordsmith