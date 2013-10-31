|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Apr 24, 2019This week’s theme
Eponyms
This week’s words
croesus
fortean
Charles Hoy Fort
Image: Wikimedia Commons
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
fortean
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Relating to paranormal phenomena.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Charles Hoy Fort (1874-1932), a writer and researcher of paranormal phenomena. Earliest documented use: 1920.
NOTES:
Charles Hoy Fort once wrote, “I believe nothing of my own that I have ever written.” That’s all you need to know about the paranormal phenomena.
USAGE:
“[Participants] will learn about legendary hauntings, local fortean folklore, and recent accounts of paranormal activity in the city.”
Erin Heffernan; The Best Events for Halloweekend 2013; The Marquette Tribune (Milwaukee, Wisconsin); Oct 31, 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In the end, the poem is not a thing we see; it is, rather, a light by which we may see--and what we see is life. -Robert Penn Warren, novelist and poet (24 Apr 1905-1989)
