Eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



fortean PRONUNCIATION: (FOHR-tee-uhn)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to paranormal phenomena.

ETYMOLOGY: After Charles Hoy Fort (1874-1932), a writer and researcher of paranormal phenomena. Earliest documented use: 1920.

NOTES: Charles Hoy Fort once wrote, “I believe nothing of my own that I have ever written.” That’s all you need to know about the paranormal phenomena.

USAGE: “[Participants] will learn about legendary hauntings, local fortean folklore, and recent accounts of paranormal activity in the city.”

Erin Heffernan; The Best Events for Halloweekend 2013; The Marquette Tribune (Milwaukee, Wisconsin); Oct 31, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In the end, the poem is not a thing we see; it is, rather, a light by which we may see--and what we see is life. -Robert Penn Warren, novelist and poet (24 Apr 1905-1989)





