

Mar 31, 2023 This week’s theme

Wheels



This week’s words

trochilic

rotiform

zodiac

exorbitant

encyclical





“In his famous 1891 encyclical Rerum novarum, Pope Leo outlined the rights of workers to a fair wage, safe working conditions, and the formation of trade unions ...” Vatican stamps commemorating Pope Leo XIII’s encyclicals“In his famous 1891 encyclical Rerum novarum, Pope Leo outlined the rights of workers to a fair wage, safe working conditions, and the formation of trade unions ...” See more Image: tomstampshop/eBay

Next week

Spring Contributing Membership Drive WheelsSpring Contributing Membership Drive A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



encyclical PRONUNCIATION: (in/en-SIK-li-kuhl)

MEANING: noun: An official letter.

adjective: For wide circulation.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek kyklos (circle, cycle). Earliest documented use: 1616.

NOTES: A more common word for an encyclical is circular. In the Roman Catholic Church, a letter from the pope to bishops, usually dealing with the matters of doctrine, is called an encyclical.

USAGE:

Richard Norton-Taylor; Lord Armstrong of Ilminster; The Guardian (London, UK); Apr 5, 2020.



See more usage examples of “[Robert Armstrong] also possessed a dry humour. One encyclical he sent to senior Whitehall officials deploring leaks was itself leaked. When the journalist, now filmmaker, Paul Greengrass, raised this during a Granada TV World in Action interview, Armstrong replied: ‘I was very sad that it took so long as six weeks to leak. I hoped it would leak much sooner than that.’”Richard Norton-Taylor; Lord Armstrong of Ilminster;(London, UK); Apr 5, 2020.See more usage examples of encyclical in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around. -Leo Buscaglia, author, speaker and professor (31 Mar 1924-1998)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate