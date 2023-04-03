

Apr 3, 2023 This week’s theme

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

nemophilist



The Chipko movement (tree hugging movement) in India Photo: Wikimedia

Previous week’s theme

Wheels There’s a word for it A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



A vacuum cleaner would be of use to its owner even if no one else in the world had one. But an email address is completely useless if you are the only person to have it. Are you going to start spamming yourself?



Like any other means of communication, a word is only as useful as the number of people having access to it. As more people know it, a word becomes of much more practical use.



In this week’s A.Word.A.Day we have picked words that are not widely known. We do our part to spread the word, or words, and you do yours.



Use them in your TikTok, email, fax, or however you reach others. These are words that may make one say: I didn’t know there was a word for it. nemophilist PRONUNCIATION: (ni/nuh-MOF-uh-list)

MEANING: noun: One who loves forests.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek nemos (grove, woods) + -philist (lover). Earliest documented use: 1860.

USAGE: “It was sad that such an ardent nemophilist should be afraid in the forest.”

Edgar Rice Burroughs; Tarzan and the Castaways; Canaveral Press; 1965.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Love is never lost. If not reciprocated, it will flow back and soften and purify the heart. -Washington Irving, writer (3 Apr 1783-1859)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate