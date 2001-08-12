  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Apr 7, 2023
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
nemophilist
spindrift
mononymous
noctivagant
betweenity

betweenity
Kjeragbolten boulder, Norway
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

betweenity

PRONUNCIATION:
(bi-TWEE-ni-tee)

MEANING:
noun: The state of lying in the interval separating two conditions, qualities, extremes, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English betweonum (between), from be- (by) + tweon (two each). Earliest documented use: 1760.

NOTES:
The word was coined by the novelist Horace Walpole who also gave us serendipity. Both words were coined in letters to friends. Describing a house, he wrote, “The house is not Gothic, but of that betweenity, that intervened when Gothic declined and Palladian was creeping in.”

USAGE:
“Several years ago, very much between books, I was struggling to come to terms with the interplay between political culture and contemporary communications ... More recently -- and to stress the serendipity of betweenity -- I was idly looking out the window of a train in western Australia when the structure of a volume (bringing together previously published essays with new ones) magically presented itself.”
Robert Schmuhl; Filling the Fallow Period Between Writing Books; Chicago Tribune (Illinois); Aug 12, 2001.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
You've got to have something to eat and a little love in your life before you can hold still for any damn body's sermon on how to behave. -Billie Holiday, jazz singer and songwriter (7 Apr 1915-1959)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith