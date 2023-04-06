  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Apr 6, 2023
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
nemophilist
spindrift
mononymous
noctivagant
with Anu Garg

noctivagant

PRONUNCIATION:
(nok-TIV-uh-guhnt)

MEANING:
noun: One who wanders in the night.
adjective: Wandering in the night.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin nox (night) + vagus (wandering). Earliest documented use: 1614.

USAGE:
“And while some sleepwalkers simply rearrange the furniture in modest ways, my mother’s two noctivagant journeys that year were decidedly more extreme.”
Chris Bohjalian; The Premonition; Doubleday; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Nature never said to me: Do not be poor. Still less did she say: Be rich. Her cry to me was always: Be independent. -Nicolas de Chamfort, writer (6 Apr 1741-1794)

