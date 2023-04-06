

Apr 6, 2023 This week’s theme

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

nemophilist

spindrift

mononymous

noctivagant



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



noctivagant PRONUNCIATION: (nok-TIV-uh-guhnt)

MEANING: noun: One who wanders in the night.

adjective: Wandering in the night.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin nox (night) + vagus (wandering). Earliest documented use: 1614.

USAGE: “And while some sleepwalkers simply rearrange the furniture in modest ways, my mother’s two noctivagant journeys that year were decidedly more extreme.”

Chris Bohjalian; The Premonition; Doubleday; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Nature never said to me: Do not be poor. Still less did she say: Be rich. Her cry to me was always: Be independent. -Nicolas de Chamfort, writer (6 Apr 1741-1794)





