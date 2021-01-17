

Apr 4, 2023 This week’s theme

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

nemophilist

spindrift



Photo: Paul Appleton There’s a word for it A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



spindrift PRONUNCIATION: (SPIN-drift)

MEANING: noun: Spray of water, snow, sand, etc., blown by the wind.

ETYMOLOGY: From Scots speendrift, from speen (to run before the wind) + drift, from Old English drifan (to drive). Earliest documented use: 1611.

USAGE:

Katja Gaskell; Coastal Treasures; The Independent (London, UK); Jan 17, 2021.



See more usage examples of “We run into a small squall and get tossed about on the ocean waves, spindrift soaking our faces.”Katja Gaskell; Coastal Treasures;(London, UK); Jan 17, 2021.See more usage examples of spindrift in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We allow our ignorance to prevail upon us and make us think we can survive alone, alone in patches, alone in groups, alone in races, even alone in genders. -Maya Angelou, poet (4 Apr 1928-2014)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate