Apr 4, 2023
There’s a word for it

nemophilist
spindrift
spindrift

PRONUNCIATION:
(SPIN-drift)

MEANING:
noun: Spray of water, snow, sand, etc., blown by the wind.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Scots speendrift, from speen (to run before the wind) + drift, from Old English drifan (to drive). Earliest documented use: 1611.

USAGE:
“We run into a small squall and get tossed about on the ocean waves, spindrift soaking our faces.”
Katja Gaskell; Coastal Treasures; The Independent (London, UK); Jan 17, 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We allow our ignorance to prevail upon us and make us think we can survive alone, alone in patches, alone in groups, alone in races, even alone in genders. -Maya Angelou, poet (4 Apr 1928-2014)

