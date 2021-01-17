|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Apr 4, 2023This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
spindrift
Photo: Paul Appleton
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
spindrift
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Spray of water, snow, sand, etc., blown by the wind.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Scots speendrift, from speen (to run before the wind) + drift, from Old English drifan (to drive). Earliest documented use: 1611.
USAGE:
“We run into a small squall and get tossed about on the ocean waves, spindrift soaking our faces.”
Katja Gaskell; Coastal Treasures; The Independent (London, UK); Jan 17, 2021.
See more usage examples of spindrift in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We allow our ignorance to prevail upon us and make us think we can survive alone, alone in patches, alone in groups, alone in races, even alone in genders. -Maya Angelou, poet (4 Apr 1928-2014)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith