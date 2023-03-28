

Mar 28, 2023 This week’s theme

Wheels



This week’s words

rotiform



Wheel-shaped pasta (rotelle) Photo: MOs810 / Wikimedia



rotiform PRONUNCIATION: (ROH-tuh-form)

MEANING: adjective: Wheel-shaped.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin rota (wheel). Earliest documented use: 1816.

USAGE: “An internal pipe is designed in the interior of the handle, whose both ends are connected to the T-shaped pipe and a rotiform joint.”

Taiwanese Inventor Develops Improved Teeth Cleaner; US Fed News Service (Washington, DC); Oct 17, 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A scholar is just a library's way of making another library. -Daniel Dennett, philosopher, writer, and professor (b. 28 Mar 1942)





