Mar 28, 2023
This week’s theme
Wheels

This week’s words
trochilic
rotiform
Wheel-shaped pasta (rotelle)
Photo: MOs810 / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

rotiform

PRONUNCIATION:
(ROH-tuh-form)

MEANING:
adjective: Wheel-shaped.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin rota (wheel). Earliest documented use: 1816.

USAGE:
“An internal pipe is designed in the interior of the handle, whose both ends are connected to the T-shaped pipe and a rotiform joint.”
Taiwanese Inventor Develops Improved Teeth Cleaner; US Fed News Service (Washington, DC); Oct 17, 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A scholar is just a library's way of making another library. -Daniel Dennett, philosopher, writer, and professor (b. 28 Mar 1942)

