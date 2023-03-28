|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Mar 28, 2023This week’s theme
Wheels
This week’s words
rotiform
Wheel-shaped pasta (rotelle)
Photo: MOs810 / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
rotiform
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Wheel-shaped.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin rota (wheel). Earliest documented use: 1816.
USAGE:
“An internal pipe is designed in the interior of the handle, whose both ends are connected to the T-shaped pipe and a rotiform joint.”
Taiwanese Inventor Develops Improved Teeth Cleaner; US Fed News Service (Washington, DC); Oct 17, 2007.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A scholar is just a library's way of making another library. -Daniel Dennett, philosopher, writer, and professor (b. 28 Mar 1942)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith