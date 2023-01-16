|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 30, 2023This week’s theme
Wheels
This week’s words
rotiform
zodiac
exorbitant
Thus, once all the dorm bedrooms are occupied by romantic pairs, additional roommates are forced into less restful “living room couch” orbitals.
The Pauli Sexclusion Principle
Cartoon: xkcd / Randall Munroe
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
exorbitant
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Greatly exceeding what’s considered reasonable, especially in cost or price.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin exorbitare (to go out of the track), from ex- (out) + orbita (wheel track), from orbis (circle, disk). Earliest documented use: 1460.
USAGE:
“In a city like New York, with exorbitant housing costs, ninety-five thousand dollars a year does not buy the same comforts.”
Jennifer Gonnerman; The Total Package; The New Yorker; Jan 16, 2023.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:One may have a blazing hearth in one's soul, and yet no one ever comes to sit by it. -Vincent van Gogh, painter (30 Mar 1853-1890)
