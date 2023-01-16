  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Mar 30, 2023
This week’s theme
Wheels

This week’s words
trochilic
rotiform
zodiac
exorbitant
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

exorbitant

PRONUNCIATION:
(ig-ZOR-bi-tuhnt)

MEANING:
adjective: Greatly exceeding what’s considered reasonable, especially in cost or price.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin exorbitare (to go out of the track), from ex- (out) + orbita (wheel track), from orbis (circle, disk). Earliest documented use: 1460.

USAGE:
“In a city like New York, with exorbitant housing costs, ninety-five thousand dollars a year does not buy the same comforts.”
Jennifer Gonnerman; The Total Package; The New Yorker; Jan 16, 2023.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
One may have a blazing hearth in one's soul, and yet no one ever comes to sit by it. -Vincent van Gogh, painter (30 Mar 1853-1890)

