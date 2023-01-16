

Mar 30, 2023 This week’s theme

Wheels



This week’s words

trochilic

rotiform

zodiac

exorbitant



Thus, once all the dorm bedrooms are occupied by romantic pairs, additional roommates are forced into less restful “living room couch” orbitals.

The Pauli Sexclusion Principle Cartoon: xkcd / Randall Munroe Wheels A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



exorbitant PRONUNCIATION: (ig-ZOR-bi-tuhnt)

MEANING: adjective: Greatly exceeding what’s considered reasonable, especially in cost or price.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin exorbitare (to go out of the track), from ex- (out) + orbita (wheel track), from orbis (circle, disk). Earliest documented use: 1460.

USAGE:

Jennifer Gonnerman; The Total Package; The New Yorker; Jan 16, 2023.



See more usage examples of “In a city like New York, with exorbitant housing costs, ninety-five thousand dollars a year does not buy the same comforts.”Jennifer Gonnerman; The Total Package;; Jan 16, 2023.See more usage examples of exorbitant in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: One may have a blazing hearth in one's soul, and yet no one ever comes to sit by it. -Vincent van Gogh, painter (30 Mar 1853-1890)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate