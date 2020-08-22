|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Mar 29, 2023This week’s theme
Wheels
This week’s words
rotiform
zodiac
“Pisces, you?”
Cartoon: Wayno & Piraro
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
zodiac
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A circular diagram with 12 parts, each named after a constellation, used in astrology.
2. A circle, circuit, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin zodiacus, from Greek zoidiakos, shortening of zoidiakos kyklos (zodiac circle), from zoion (living being) + kyklos (circle, wheel). Earliest documented use: 1390.
NOTES:
I’m an Aries. I haven’t checked my zodiac reading, but I assume it says “Aries don’t believe in this stuff.” If you like to check your zodiac reading, read this first: Reality or Trickery. Also check out this podcast (7 min.) from Scientific American. Finally, don’t miss this most fascinating article An Astronomer Looks at Astrology (pdf).
USAGE:
“The richest travels are those along the thoroughfares of the mind -- a welcome insight in this era of trips not taken, sights not seen, back streets not explored. Or as the Khan comes to understand: ‘The empire is nothing but a zodiac of the mind’s phantasms.’”
In the Mind’s Eye; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 22, 2020.
See more usage examples of zodiac in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:At least one way of measuring the freedom of any society is the amount of comedy that is permitted, and clearly a healthy society permits more satirical comment than a repressive, so that if comedy is to function in some way as a safety release then it must obviously deal with these taboo areas. This is part of the responsibility we accord our licensed jesters, that nothing be excused the searching light of comedy. If anything can survive the probe of humour it is clearly of value, and conversely all groups who claim immunity from laughter are claiming special privileges which should not be granted. -Eric Idle, comedian, actor, and author (b. 29 Mar 1943)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith