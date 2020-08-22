A.Word.A.Day

zodiac

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun:

1. A circular diagram with 12 parts, each named after a constellation, used in astrology.

2. A circle, circuit, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin zodiacus, from Greek zoidiakos, shortening of zoidiakos kyklos (zodiac circle), from zoion (living being) + kyklos (circle, wheel). Earliest documented use: 1390.

NOTES:

USAGE:



In the Mind’s Eye; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 22, 2020.



See more usage examples of “The richest travels are those along the thoroughfares of the mind -- a welcome insight in this era of trips not taken, sights not seen, back streets not explored. Or as the Khan comes to understand: ‘The empire is nothing but a zodiac of the mind’s phantasms.’”In the Mind’s Eye;(London, UK); Aug 22, 2020.See more usage examples of zodiac in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: