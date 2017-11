Nov 24, 2017 This week’s theme

egregious PRONUNCIATION: (i-GREE-juhs, -jee-uhs)

MEANING: adjective: Remarkable in a bad way; flagrant.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin egregius (outstanding), from ex- (out of) + greg-, stem of grex (flock). Earlier something egregious was one that stood out because it was remarkably good. Over the centuries the word took a 180-degree turn and today it refers to something grossly offensive. Earliest documented use: 1550.

Aparisim Ghosh, Lay Off the Refs: The Men in Black Shouldn't Take Heat from a Bunch of Sore Losers; Time International, Jul 1, 2002.



"The most egregious example of this sort of scapegoating came last week, when Italy's Giovanni Trapattoni blamed Ecuadorean ref Byron Moreno for the Azzuri's inglorious defeat by South Korea."

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Flags are bits of colored cloth that governments use first to shrink-wrap people's brains and then as ceremonial shrouds to bury the dead. -Arundhati Roy, writer and activist (b. 24 Nov 1961)





