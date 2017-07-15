|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Nov 21, 2017
This week's theme
Words that have changed
This week’s words
notorious
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg
notorious
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Known widely and unfavorably.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin notorius (well-known), from notus (known). Earliest documented use: 1495.
USAGE:
“Reducing the city’s notorious smog and traffic jams is regarded by central officials as a task of national importance.”
A Bolshevik in Beijing; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 15, 2017.
See more usage examples of notorious in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If God created us in his own image, we have more than reciprocated. -Voltaire, philosopher (21 Nov 1694-1778)
