Nov 21, 2017
This week’s theme
Words that have changed

This week’s words
parboil
notorious
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

notorious

PRONUNCIATION:
(no-TOR-ee-uhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Known widely and unfavorably.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin notorius (well-known), from notus (known). Earliest documented use: 1495.

USAGE:
“Reducing the city’s notorious smog and traffic jams is regarded by central officials as a task of national importance.”
A Bolshevik in Beijing; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 15, 2017.

See more usage examples of notorious in Vocabulary.com's dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If God created us in his own image, we have more than reciprocated. -Voltaire, philosopher (21 Nov 1694-1778)

