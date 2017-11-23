  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Nov 23, 2017
This week’s theme
Words that have changed

This week’s words
parboil
notorious
vedette
acerate
with Anu Garg

acerate

PRONUNCIATION:
(AS-uh-rayt)

MEANING:
adjective: Needlelike.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin acerosus (full of chaff), erroneously interpreted as derived from acus (needle) or acer (sharp), ultimately from the Indo-European root ak- (sharp), which is also the source of acrid, vinegar, acid, acute, edge, hammer, heaven, eager, oxygen, mediocre, acerbate, acidic, acidulous, acuity, and paragon. Earliest documented use: 1833.

USAGE:
“At once the air was hideous with the acerate harmony of a singing commercial.”
Sam Merwin Jr.; Judas Ram; Galaxy Science Fiction; Dec 1950.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Poetry is a sort of homecoming. -Paul Celan, poet and translator (23 Nov 1920-1970)

