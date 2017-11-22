|
vedette or vidette
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A leading stage or film star.
2. A mounted sentry or a scouting boat posted in an advanced position to observe the movements of an enemy.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French vedette (star, as in a film star; speedboat), from Italian vedetta (influenced by vedere: to see), from veletta. Ultimately from the Indo-European root weg- (to be strong or lively), which also gave us vigor, velocity, vegetable, vegete, and velitation. Earliest documented use: sense 1: 1963, sense 2: 1690.
USAGE:
“Hazel finally got us headed out toward Beverly Hills, while I talked to her ‘in depth’ a lot about her career. From what I gathered: not so grande a vedette. She’d been in so many movies, too many, from such an early age on, bit parts, nothing roles, couldn’t remember them all.”
Brock Brower; The Late Great Creature; Popular Library; 1971.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Oh, would that my mind could let fall its dead ideas, as the tree does its withered leaves! -Andre Gide, author, Nobel laureate (22 Nov 1869-1951)
