

Nov 22, 2017 This week’s theme

Words that have changed



This week’s words

parboil

notorious

vedette



The gift of words

Send a gift subscription

It takes a minute! It’s free. Words that have changedIt takes a minute! It’s free. A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



vedette or vidette PRONUNCIATION: (vuh-DET, vi-)

MEANING: noun:

1. A leading stage or film star.

2. A mounted sentry or a scouting boat posted in an advanced position to observe the movements of an enemy.

ETYMOLOGY: From French vedette (star, as in a film star; speedboat), from Italian vedetta (influenced by vedere: to see), from veletta. Ultimately from the Indo-European root weg- (to be strong or lively), which also gave us vigor, velocity, vegetable, vegete , and velitation . Earliest documented use: sense 1: 1963, sense 2: 1690.

USAGE: “Hazel finally got us headed out toward Beverly Hills, while I talked to her ‘in depth’ a lot about her career. From what I gathered: not so grande a vedette. She’d been in so many movies, too many, from such an early age on, bit parts, nothing roles, couldn’t remember them all.”

Brock Brower; The Late Great Creature; Popular Library; 1971.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Oh, would that my mind could let fall its dead ideas, as the tree does its withered leaves! -Andre Gide, author, Nobel laureate (22 Nov 1869-1951)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



We need your help:



Donate



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere