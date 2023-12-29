|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 29, 2023
No el
Clematis terniflora aka sweet autumn clematis
Photo: Ishikawa Ken
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cruciform
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: In the shape of a cross.
noun: Something in the shape of a cross.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin crux (stake, cross) + -form (having the shape). Earliest documented use: 1661.
USAGE:
“The boys made their way along the cruciform of gravel that bisected the kitchen garden.”
Merryn Allingham; The Buttonmaker’s Daughter; HarperCollins; 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The love of one's country is a splendid thing. But why should love stop at the border? -Pablo Casals, cellist, conductor, and composer (29 Dec 1876-1973)
