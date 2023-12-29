

Dec 29, 2023 This week’s theme

This week’s words

grandezza

aquaphobia

juxtapositive

swanky

cruciform



Clematis terniflora aka sweet autumn clematis Photo: Ishikawa Ken No el A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



cruciform PRONUNCIATION: (KROO-suh-form)

MEANING: adjective: In the shape of a cross.

noun: Something in the shape of a cross.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin crux (stake, cross) + -form (having the shape). Earliest documented use: 1661.

USAGE:

Merryn Allingham; The Buttonmaker’s Daughter; HarperCollins; 2017.



See more usage examples of “The boys made their way along the cruciform of gravel that bisected the kitchen garden.”Merryn Allingham;; HarperCollins; 2017.See more usage examples of cruciform in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The love of one's country is a splendid thing. But why should love stop at the border? -Pablo Casals, cellist, conductor, and composer (29 Dec 1876-1973)





