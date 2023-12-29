  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 29, 2023
This week’s theme
No el

This week’s words
grandezza
aquaphobia
juxtapositive
swanky
cruciform

cruciform
Clematis terniflora aka sweet autumn clematis
with Anu Garg

cruciform

PRONUNCIATION:
(KROO-suh-form)

MEANING:
adjective: In the shape of a cross.
noun: Something in the shape of a cross.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin crux (stake, cross) + -form (having the shape). Earliest documented use: 1661.

USAGE:
“The boys made their way along the cruciform of gravel that bisected the kitchen garden.”
Merryn Allingham; The Buttonmaker’s Daughter; HarperCollins; 2017.

See more usage examples of cruciform in Vocabulary.com's dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The love of one's country is a splendid thing. But why should love stop at the border? -Pablo Casals, cellist, conductor, and composer (29 Dec 1876-1973)

