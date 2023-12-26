|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Dec 26, 2023This week’s theme
No el
This week’s words
aquaphobia
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
aquaphobia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A fear of water, especially of drowning.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin aqua (water) + -phobia (fear), from Greek -phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1875.
NOTES:
Not to be confused with hydrophobia, which, despite its literal meaning of “fear of water” from Greek hydro- (water), is commonly used in a medical context to describe a symptom of rabies. In rabies, hydrophobia refers to a difficulty or intense fear of swallowing, especially liquids, due to painful throat spasms.
USAGE:
“Ever since I was a kid I’ve been scared witless of water. ... I became a pyromaniac to counter it. I remember thinking that there were two types of people: water people and fire people. ... I was just wondering how many kids develop aquaphobia after getting water splashed on their heads when they’re little babies.”
Timothy Taylor; Silent Cruise; Vintage Canada; 2011.
See more usage examples of aquaphobia in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I don't want to be a great leader; I want to be a man who goes around with a little oil can and when he sees a breakdown, offers his help. To me, the man who does that is greater than any holy man in saffron-colored robes. The mechanic with the oilcan: that is my ideal in life. -Baba Amte, social worker and activist (26 Dec 1914-2008)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith