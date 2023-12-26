  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 26, 2023
aquaphobia
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

aquaphobia

PRONUNCIATION:
(ak-wuh-FOH-bee-uh)

MEANING:
noun: A fear of water, especially of drowning.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin aqua (water) + -phobia (fear), from Greek -phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1875.

NOTES:
Not to be confused with hydrophobia, which, despite its literal meaning of “fear of water” from Greek hydro- (water), is commonly used in a medical context to describe a symptom of rabies. In rabies, hydrophobia refers to a difficulty or intense fear of swallowing, especially liquids, due to painful throat spasms.

USAGE:
“Ever since I was a kid I’ve been scared witless of water. ... I became a pyromaniac to counter it. I remember thinking that there were two types of people: water people and fire people. ... I was just wondering how many kids develop aquaphobia after getting water splashed on their heads when they’re little babies.”
Timothy Taylor; Silent Cruise; Vintage Canada; 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I don't want to be a great leader; I want to be a man who goes around with a little oil can and when he sees a breakdown, offers his help. To me, the man who does that is greater than any holy man in saffron-colored robes. The mechanic with the oilcan: that is my ideal in life. -Baba Amte, social worker and activist (26 Dec 1914-2008)

