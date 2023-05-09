|
A.Word.A.Day
swanky
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Stylish; fashionable; luxurious.
2. Pretentious; ostentatious.
ETYMOLOGY:
From swank (swagger), of uncertain origin, perhaps from Middle High German swanken (to sway). Earliest documented use: 1842.
USAGE:
“When beauty mogul and entrepreneur Mona Kattan invited you to her basement library at her swanky villa in Palm Jumeirah, you were forgiven for expecting rows of leather-bound books neatly stacked together under warm lighting.
‘We are in my perfume library basement right now,’ said Kattan.”
Manjusha Radhakrishnan; Dubai’s Beauty Mogul Mona Kattan’s Scent of Success; Gulf News (Dubai); May 9, 2023.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In the case of good books, the point is not how many of them you can get through, but rather how many can get through to you. -Mortimer J. Adler, philosopher, educator, and author (28 Dec 1902-2001)
