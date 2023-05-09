

Dec 28, 2023 This week’s theme

No el



This week’s words

grandezza

aquaphobia

juxtapositive

swanky



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI No el A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



swanky PRONUNCIATION: (SWANG-kee)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Stylish; fashionable; luxurious.

2. Pretentious; ostentatious.

ETYMOLOGY: From swank (swagger), of uncertain origin, perhaps from Middle High German swanken (to sway). Earliest documented use: 1842.

USAGE: “When beauty mogul and entrepreneur Mona Kattan invited you to her basement library at her swanky villa in Palm Jumeirah, you were forgiven for expecting rows of leather-bound books neatly stacked together under warm lighting.

‘We are in my perfume library basement right now,’ said Kattan.”

Manjusha Radhakrishnan; Dubai’s Beauty Mogul Mona Kattan’s Scent of Success; Gulf News (Dubai); May 9, 2023.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In the case of good books, the point is not how many of them you can get through, but rather how many can get through to you. -Mortimer J. Adler, philosopher, educator, and author (28 Dec 1902-2001)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate