Dec 27, 2023
grandezza
aquaphobia
juxtapositive
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

juxtapositive

PRONUNCIATION:
(juhk-stuh-POZ-i-tiv)

MEANING:
adjective: Relating to placing side by side.

ETYMOLOGY:
From juxtaposition, from Latin juxta (near, next) + French poser (to place). Earliest documented use: 1880.

USAGE:
“[P]olitical and theatrical journalism began to overlap and even form a sort of juxtapositive web.”
Matthew S. Buckley; Tragedy Walks the Streets; Johns Hopkins University Press; 2006.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Just the other day, I was in my neighborhood Starbucks, waiting for the post office to open. I was enjoying a chocolatey cafe mocha when it occurred to me that to drink a mocha is to gulp down the entire history of the New World. From the Spanish exportation of Aztec cacao, and the Dutch invention of the chemical process for making cocoa, on down to the capitalist empire of Hershey, PA, and the lifestyle marketing of Seattle's Starbucks, the modern mocha is a bittersweet concoction of imperialism, genocide, invention, and consumerism served with whipped cream on top. No wonder it costs so much. -Sarah Vowell, author and journalist (b. 27 Dec 1969)

