Jan 1, 2024
This week’s theme
“New” words

This week’s words
numero uno
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI

Previous week’s theme
No el
with Anu Garg

A joyous and peaceful new year to all our readers.

It’s the new year, so it makes sense to feature new words. But these are not recently coined words. They just start with the sound “new”.

What’s new that you are hoping to do or to have in your life in the next 365 days? Maybe you are considering a new diet. Whatever I eat I always have Anu diet.

Share your goals and dreams on our website or email us at words@wordsmith.org. As always, include your location (city, state).

Also, this year on Mar 14 we complete 30 years of Wordsmith.org. What are some ways you’d like to celebrate? Send your suggestions to words@wordsmith.org or post on our website.

numero uno

PRONUNCIATION:
(NOO/NYOO-muh-roh OO-noh)

MEANING:
noun:
1. Oneself; one’s own interests.
2. The highest in rank, quality, importance, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Italian numero uno (number one) or Spanish número uno (number one). Earliest documented use: 1944.

USAGE:
“Lola’s big plan for her thirties, all two of them so far, was to ‘put herself first’ ... and to start focusing on numero uno, and numero uno’s career. Oh, and numero uno’s marriage. Right.”
Lynn Harris; Death By Chick Lit; Penguin; 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I am a kind of paranoiac in reverse. I suspect people of plotting to make me happy. -J.D. Salinger, writer (1 Jan 1919-2010)

