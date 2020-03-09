

Jan 2, 2024 This week’s theme

“New” words



This week’s words

numero uno

noodgy



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI “New” words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



noodgy PRONUNCIATION: (NOO-jee)

MEANING: adjective: Nagging, pestering, annoying, or complaining.

ETYMOLOGY: From noodge (to pester; one who pesters), from Yiddish nudyen (to pester, bore), from Polish nudzic. A cousin of this word is nudnik (a boring pest). Earliest documented use: 1969.

USAGE: “What we had most in common were noodgy, hard-driving parents, the type of people who’d push their children to attend supplemental schooling for a year and a half.”

Vinson Cunningham; Test Case; The New Yorker; Mar 9, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Never let your sense of morals get in the way of doing what's right. -Isaac Asimov, scientist and writer (2 Jan 1920-1992)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate