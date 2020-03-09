  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jan 2, 2024
noodgy
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

noodgy

PRONUNCIATION:
(NOO-jee)

MEANING:
adjective: Nagging, pestering, annoying, or complaining.

ETYMOLOGY:
From noodge (to pester; one who pesters), from Yiddish nudyen (to pester, bore), from Polish nudzic. A cousin of this word is nudnik (a boring pest). Earliest documented use: 1969.

USAGE:
“What we had most in common were noodgy, hard-driving parents, the type of people who’d push their children to attend supplemental schooling for a year and a half.”
Vinson Cunningham; Test Case; The New Yorker; Mar 9, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Never let your sense of morals get in the way of doing what's right. -Isaac Asimov, scientist and writer (2 Jan 1920-1992)

