noodgy
noodgy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Nagging, pestering, annoying, or complaining.
ETYMOLOGY:
From noodge (to pester; one who pesters), from Yiddish nudyen (to pester, bore), from Polish nudzic. A cousin of this word is nudnik (a boring pest). Earliest documented use: 1969.
USAGE:
“What we had most in common were noodgy, hard-driving parents, the type of people who’d push their children to attend supplemental schooling for a year and a half.”
Vinson Cunningham; Test Case; The New Yorker; Mar 9, 2020.
