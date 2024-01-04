

Jan 4, 2024 This week’s theme

“New” words



This week’s words

numero uno

noodgy

pneumatology

nuciform



nuciform PRONUNCIATION: (NOO/NYOO-suh-form)

MEANING: adjective: Like a nut.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin nux (nut) + -form (having a shape). Earliest documented use: 1843.

USAGE: “Her perfect little nuciform body only vaguely stirred him.”

Corey Mesler; Memphis Movie; Soft Skull; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: People who demand neutrality in any situation are usually not neutral but in favor of the status quo. -Max Eastman, journalist and poet (4 Jan 1883-1969)





