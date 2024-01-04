  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jan 4, 2024
This week’s theme
“New” words

This week’s words
numero uno
noodgy
pneumatology
nuciform
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

nuciform

PRONUNCIATION:
(NOO/NYOO-suh-form)

MEANING:
adjective: Like a nut.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin nux (nut) + -form (having a shape). Earliest documented use: 1843.

USAGE:
“Her perfect little nuciform body only vaguely stirred him.”
Corey Mesler; Memphis Movie; Soft Skull; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
People who demand neutrality in any situation are usually not neutral but in favor of the status quo. -Max Eastman, journalist and poet (4 Jan 1883-1969)

