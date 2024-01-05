|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jan 5, 2024This week’s theme
“New” words
This week’s words
numero uno
noodgy
pneumatology
nuciform
nutant
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
nutant
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Drooping; nodding.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin nutare (to nod repeatedly), frequentative of -nuere (to nod), from numen (nod of the head, command, divine will). Earliest documented use: 1751.
USAGE:
“When I awoke the next morning, the sun was peeking through a cluster of leafy, nutant willow branches.”
P.W. Walters; Reunion; Izzard Ink; 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Fear prophets and those prepared to die for the truth, for as a rule they make many others die with them, often before them, at times instead of them. -Umberto Eco, philosopher and novelist (5 Jan 1932-2016)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith