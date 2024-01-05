  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jan 5, 2024
“New” words

nutant
with Anu Garg

nutant

PRONUNCIATION:
(NOO/NYOO-tuhnt)

MEANING:
adjective: Drooping; nodding.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin nutare (to nod repeatedly), frequentative of -nuere (to nod), from numen (nod of the head, command, divine will). Earliest documented use: 1751.

USAGE:
“When I awoke the next morning, the sun was peeking through a cluster of leafy, nutant willow branches.”
P.W. Walters; Reunion; Izzard Ink; 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Fear prophets and those prepared to die for the truth, for as a rule they make many others die with them, often before them, at times instead of them. -Umberto Eco, philosopher and novelist (5 Jan 1932-2016)

