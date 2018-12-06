|
conscientious
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Meticulous or painstaking.
2. Following one’s conscience; scrupulous.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin con- (intensive prefix) + from scire (to know). Ultimately from the Indo-European root skei- (to cut or split), which also gave us schism, ski, shin, science, conscience, nice, scienter, nescient, exscind, and sciolism, adscititious. Earliest documented use: 1603.
USAGE:
“Conscientious individuals avoid trouble and achieve success through planning and persistence.”
Ross Gittins; Give Your Personality a Check-Up; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Jan 9, 2019.
“[Bush Sr. & Muhammad Ali] certainly made for an odd pair of bedfellows, the patrician blue blood who enlisted in the US Navy on his 18th birthday and the most conscientious of all the objectors to the Vietnam War.”
Dave Hannigan; Ali’s Hostage Negotiating Led to Unlikely Bush Friendship; Irish Times (Dublin, Ireland); Dec 6, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is far too much law for those who can afford it and far too little for those who cannot. -Derek Bok, lawyer and educator (b. 22 Mar 1930)
