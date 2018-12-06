

Mar 22, 2019 This week’s theme

Words that violate the i-before-e rule



This week’s words

reveille

facies

mythopoeic

obeisance

conscientious



Words that violate the i-before-e rule A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



conscientious PRONUNCIATION: (kon-shee-EN-shus)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Meticulous or painstaking.

2. Following one’s conscience; scrupulous.

ETYMOLOGY: nescient, From Latin con- (intensive prefix) + from scire (to know). Ultimately from the Indo-European root skei- (to cut or split), which also gave us schism, ski, shin, science, conscience, nice, scienter exscind , and sciolism adscititious . Earliest documented use: 1603.

USAGE:

Ross Gittins; Give Your Personality a Check-Up; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Jan 9, 2019.



“[Bush Sr. & Muhammad Ali] certainly made for an odd pair of bedfellows, the patrician blue blood who enlisted in the US Navy on his 18th birthday and the most conscientious of all the objectors to the Vietnam War.”

Dave Hannigan; Ali’s Hostage Negotiating Led to Unlikely Bush Friendship; Irish Times (Dublin, Ireland); Dec 6, 2018.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is far too much law for those who can afford it and far too little for those who cannot. -Derek Bok, lawyer and educator (b. 22 Mar 1930)





