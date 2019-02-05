

25 Years of Wordsmith.org!

Take part in the 25th anniversary contests and win prizes, including trips to the US and the UK Take part in the 25th anniversary contests and win prizes, including trips to the US and the UK

Mar 21, 2019 This week’s theme

Words that violate the i-before-e rule



This week’s words

reveille

facies

mythopoeic

obeisance



Photo: Brian Morrell Words that violate the i-before-e rule A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



obeisance PRONUNCIATION: (o-BAY/BEE-sans)

MEANING: noun:

1. A gesture of submission, such as a curtsy.

2. Deference or homage.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French obeissance, from obeir (to obey), from Latin oboedire (to obey, to listen to), from ob- (toward) + audire (to hear). Ultimately from the Indo-European root au- (to perceive), which also gave us audio, audit, obey, auditorium, anesthesia, aesthetic, synesthesia , and clairaudience . Earliest documented use: 1382.

USAGE:

Richard Fausset; Daring to Say No to Big Oil; The New York Times; Feb 5, 2019.



See more usage examples of “It was a squabble over $2.9 million in property-tax breaks -- small change for ExxonMobil, a company that measures its earnings by the billions. But when the East Baton Rouge Parish school board rejected the energy giant’s rather routine request last month, the ‘no’ vote went off like a bomb in a state where obeisance to the oil, gas, and chemical industries is the norm.”Richard Fausset; Daring to Say No to Big Oil;; Feb 5, 2019.See more usage examples of obeisance in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Our shouting is louder than our actions, / Our swords are taller than us, / This is our tragedy. / In short / We wear the cape of civilization / But our souls live in the stone age. -Nizar Qabbani, poet and diplomat (21 Mar 1923-1998)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate