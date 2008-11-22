|
Mar 20, 2019This week’s theme
Words that violate the i-before-e rule
Illustration: Dylan Thurgood
mythopoeic or mythopeic
adjective: Relating to the making of myths.
From Greek mythos (myth) + poiein (to make). Earliest documented use: 1846.
“The work ... is rich with literary and mythopoeic allusions. The story of Jonah’s sojourn in the whale’s belly comes readily enough to mind -- and Pinocchio’s too.”
Gary Michael Dault; Venture into the Belly of a Whale; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Nov 22, 2008.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Money may be the husk of many things but not the kernel. It brings you food, but not appetite; medicine, but not health; acquaintances, but not friends; servants, but not loyalty; days of joy, but not peace or happiness. -Henrik Ibsen, playwright (20 Mar 1828-1906)
