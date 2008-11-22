words

Mar 20, 2019 This week’s theme

Words that violate the i-before-e rule



This week’s words

reveille

facies

mythopoeic



Illustration: Dylan Thurgood Words that violate the i-before-e rule A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



mythopoeic or mythopeic PRONUNCIATION: (mith-uh-PEE-ik), also mythopoetic (-po-ET-ik)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to the making of myths.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek mythos (myth) + poiein (to make). Earliest documented use: 1846.

USAGE: “The work ... is rich with literary and mythopoeic allusions. The story of Jonah’s sojourn in the whale’s belly comes readily enough to mind -- and Pinocchio’s too.”

Gary Michael Dault; Venture into the Belly of a Whale; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Nov 22, 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Money may be the husk of many things but not the kernel. It brings you food, but not appetite; medicine, but not health; acquaintances, but not friends; servants, but not loyalty; days of joy, but not peace or happiness. -Henrik Ibsen, playwright (20 Mar 1828-1906)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate