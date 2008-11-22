  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives


 words
Mar 20, 2019
This week’s theme
Words that violate the i-before-e rule

This week’s words
reveille
facies
mythopoeic
mythopoeic
Illustration: Dylan Thurgood
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

mythopoeic or mythopeic

PRONUNCIATION:
(mith-uh-PEE-ik), also mythopoetic (-po-ET-ik)

MEANING:
adjective: Relating to the making of myths.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek mythos (myth) + poiein (to make). Earliest documented use: 1846.

USAGE:
“The work ... is rich with literary and mythopoeic allusions. The story of Jonah’s sojourn in the whale’s belly comes readily enough to mind -- and Pinocchio’s too.”
Gary Michael Dault; Venture into the Belly of a Whale; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Nov 22, 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Money may be the husk of many things but not the kernel. It brings you food, but not appetite; medicine, but not health; acquaintances, but not friends; servants, but not loyalty; days of joy, but not peace or happiness. -Henrik Ibsen, playwright (20 Mar 1828-1906)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2019 Wordsmith