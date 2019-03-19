

Mar 19, 2019 This week’s theme

Words that violate the i-before-e rule



This week’s words

reveille

facies



Photo: Ryan Leighty Words that violate the i-before-e rule A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



facies PRONUNCIATION: (FAY-shee-eez, -sheez)

MEANING: noun:

1. General appearance.

2. In medicine, a distinctive appearance associated with a pathological condition.

3. In geology, a body of rock with specific characteristics.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin facies (face). Earliest documented use: 1398.

USAGE: “The cholera victim no longer has any face: he has a facies -- a facies that could only mean cholera. The eye, sunk deep in its socket and seemingly atrophied.”

Jean Giono; The Horseman on the Roof; North Point Press; 1982.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It's best to give while your hand is still warm. -Philip Roth, novelist (19 Mar 1933-2018)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate