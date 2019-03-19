  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Mar 19, 2019
This week’s theme
Words that violate the i-before-e rule

This week’s words
reveille
facies
with Anu Garg

facies

PRONUNCIATION:
(FAY-shee-eez, -sheez)

MEANING:
noun:
1. General appearance.
2. In medicine, a distinctive appearance associated with a pathological condition.
3. In geology, a body of rock with specific characteristics.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin facies (face). Earliest documented use: 1398.

USAGE:
“The cholera victim no longer has any face: he has a facies -- a facies that could only mean cholera. The eye, sunk deep in its socket and seemingly atrophied.”
Jean Giono; The Horseman on the Roof; North Point Press; 1982.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It's best to give while your hand is still warm. -Philip Roth, novelist (19 Mar 1933-2018)

