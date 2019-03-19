|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 19, 2019This week’s theme
Words that violate the i-before-e rule
This week’s words
facies
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
facies
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. General appearance.
2. In medicine, a distinctive appearance associated with a pathological condition.
3. In geology, a body of rock with specific characteristics.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin facies (face). Earliest documented use: 1398.
USAGE:
“The cholera victim no longer has any face: he has a facies -- a facies that could only mean cholera. The eye, sunk deep in its socket and seemingly atrophied.”
Jean Giono; The Horseman on the Roof; North Point Press; 1982.
