Illustration: William Wallace Denslow, 1901



cock-horse PRONUNCIATION: (KAHK-hors)

MEANING: adverb: Mounted with a leg on each side.

noun: A hobby horse.

ETYMOLOGY: From cock (rooster) + horse, perhaps from the strutting of a rooster. Earliest documented use: 1566.

NOTES: Ride a cock-horse to Banbury Cross,

To see a fine lady upon a white horse;

Rings on her fingers and bells on her toes,

And she shall have music wherever she goes. As in this nursery rhyme, the term is often used in contexts where a child is riding a hobby horse. The use of the term in today’s usage example though is not as innocent as it sounds. We’ll leave it at that. The best-known use of the term is in this nursery rhyme:As in this nursery rhyme, the term is often used in contexts where a child is riding a hobby horse. The use of the term in today’s usage example though is not as innocent as it sounds. We’ll leave it at that.

USAGE: “‘Do you want to ride a cock-horse today, Johnny?’ she asked.”

Jak. E. Rander; An Eye for an Eye; Xlibris; 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In a consumer society there are inevitably two kinds of slaves: the prisoners of addiction and the prisoners of envy. -Ivan Illich, philosopher and priest (4 Sep 1926-2002)





