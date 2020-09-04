|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Sep 4, 2020This week’s theme
Words with horse-related origins
This week’s words
wheel horse
caballine
horse's mouth
chivalrous
cock-horse
Illustration: William Wallace Denslow, 1901
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cock-horse
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb: Mounted with a leg on each side.
noun: A hobby horse.
ETYMOLOGY:
From cock (rooster) + horse, perhaps from the strutting of a rooster. Earliest documented use: 1566.
NOTES:
The best-known use of the term is in this nursery rhyme:
Ride a cock-horse to Banbury Cross,As in this nursery rhyme, the term is often used in contexts where a child is riding a hobby horse. The use of the term in today’s usage example though is not as innocent as it sounds. We’ll leave it at that.
To see a fine lady upon a white horse;
Rings on her fingers and bells on her toes,
And she shall have music wherever she goes.
USAGE:
“‘Do you want to ride a cock-horse today, Johnny?’ she asked.”
Jak. E. Rander; An Eye for an Eye; Xlibris; 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In a consumer society there are inevitably two kinds of slaves: the prisoners of addiction and the prisoners of envy. -Ivan Illich, philosopher and priest (4 Sep 1926-2002)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith