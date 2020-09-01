

Caballine or caballine PRONUNCIATION: (KAB-uh-lyn/leen)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Giving inspiration.

2. Relating to horses.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin caballus (horse). Earliest documented use: 1430.

NOTES: In Greek mythology, Hippocrene was a spring on Mt. Helicon that was created by a stroke of Pegasus’s hoof. If we can have a word coined after Greek hippos (horse), why not coin one after Latin caballus (horse), as well.

USAGE: “In memory of which nobody is now matriculated in the said University of Poitiers unless he has drunk from the Caballine fountain of Croustelles.”

François Rabelais (Translation: M.A. Screech); Gargantua and Pantagruel; 1938.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The less a statesman amounts to, the more he loves the flag. -Kin Hubbard, humorist (1 Sep 1868-1930)





