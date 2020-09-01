  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Sep 1, 2020
This week’s theme
Words with horse-related origins

This week’s words
wheel horse
caballine
with Anu Garg

Caballine or caballine

PRONUNCIATION:
(KAB-uh-lyn/leen)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Giving inspiration.
2. Relating to horses.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin caballus (horse). Earliest documented use: 1430.

NOTES:
In Greek mythology, Hippocrene was a spring on Mt. Helicon that was created by a stroke of Pegasus’s hoof. If we can have a word coined after Greek hippos (horse), why not coin one after Latin caballus (horse), as well.

USAGE:
“In memory of which nobody is now matriculated in the said University of Poitiers unless he has drunk from the Caballine fountain of Croustelles.”
François Rabelais (Translation: M.A. Screech); Gargantua and Pantagruel; 1938.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The less a statesman amounts to, the more he loves the flag. -Kin Hubbard, humorist (1 Sep 1868-1930)

