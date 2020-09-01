|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 1, 2020
Words with horse-related origins
This week’s words
caballine
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Caballine or caballine
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Giving inspiration.
2. Relating to horses.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin caballus (horse). Earliest documented use: 1430.
NOTES:
In Greek mythology, Hippocrene was a spring on Mt. Helicon that was created by a stroke of Pegasus’s hoof. If we can have a word coined after Greek hippos (horse), why not coin one after Latin caballus (horse), as well.
USAGE:
“In memory of which nobody is now matriculated in the said University of Poitiers unless he has drunk from the Caballine fountain of Croustelles.”
François Rabelais (Translation: M.A. Screech); Gargantua and Pantagruel; 1938.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The less a statesman amounts to, the more he loves the flag. -Kin Hubbard, humorist (1 Sep 1868-1930)
