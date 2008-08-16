|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Words with horse-related origins
caballine
horse's mouth
chivalrous
chivalrous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Having qualities of chivalry, such as courtesy, honor, bravery, gallantry, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French chevalerie, from chevalier (knight), from Latin caballus (horse). Earliest documented use: 1374.
USAGE:
“Having been ensnared by talk of work as ‘fashion models’ or ‘dancers’, a growing number of such women are rescued by semi-chivalrous male customers, who alert the police.”
A Tragic Crossroads; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 16, 2008.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A harbor, even if it is a little harbor, is a good thing, since adventurers come into it as well as go out, and the life in it grows strong, because it takes something from the world, and has something to give in return. -Sarah Orne Jewett, poet and novelist (3 Sep 1849-1909)
