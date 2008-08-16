  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Sep 3, 2020
This week’s theme
Words with horse-related origins

This week’s words
wheel horse
caballine
horse's mouth
chivalrous
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

chivalrous

PRONUNCIATION:
(SHIV-uhl-ruhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Having qualities of chivalry, such as courtesy, honor, bravery, gallantry, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French chevalerie, from chevalier (knight), from Latin caballus (horse). Earliest documented use: 1374.

USAGE:
“Having been ensnared by talk of work as ‘fashion models’ or ‘dancers’, a growing number of such women are rescued by semi-chivalrous male customers, who alert the police.”
A Tragic Crossroads; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 16, 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A harbor, even if it is a little harbor, is a good thing, since adventurers come into it as well as go out, and the life in it grows strong, because it takes something from the world, and has something to give in return. -Sarah Orne Jewett, poet and novelist (3 Sep 1849-1909)

