  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Sep 2, 2020
This week’s theme
Words with horse-related origins

This week’s words
wheel horse
caballine
horse's mouth
horse's mouth
Photo: Rachel C / Wikimedia
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

horse’s mouth

PRONUNCIATION:
(HOR-ses/siz mouth)

MEANING:
noun: The original or authentic source of some information.

ETYMOLOGY:
The term has its origin in horse racing. If you wanted tips on how a horse was doing on a particular day, what better way than to hear it directly from the horse’s mouth? Earliest documented use: 1896.

USAGE:
“Mrs Bates was fishing. She knew full well that he and Lula had been seeing each other -- she just wanted confirmation from the horse’s mouth.”
Louisa Heaton; His Perfect Bride?; Harlequin; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There are conditions of blindness so voluntary that they become complicity. -Paul Bourget, novelist (2 Sep 1852-1935)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith