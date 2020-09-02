

horse’s mouth PRONUNCIATION: (HOR-ses/siz mouth)

MEANING: noun: The original or authentic source of some information.

ETYMOLOGY: The term has its origin in horse racing. If you wanted tips on how a horse was doing on a particular day, what better way than to hear it directly from the horse’s mouth? Earliest documented use: 1896.

USAGE: “Mrs Bates was fishing. She knew full well that he and Lula had been seeing each other -- she just wanted confirmation from the horse’s mouth.”

Louisa Heaton; His Perfect Bride?; Harlequin; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There are conditions of blindness so voluntary that they become complicity. -Paul Bourget, novelist (2 Sep 1852-1935)





