Sep 2, 2020This week’s theme
Words with horse-related origins
This week’s words
caballine
horse's mouth
Photo: Rachel C / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
horse’s mouth
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The original or authentic source of some information.
ETYMOLOGY:
The term has its origin in horse racing. If you wanted tips on how a horse was doing on a particular day, what better way than to hear it directly from the horse’s mouth? Earliest documented use: 1896.
USAGE:
“Mrs Bates was fishing. She knew full well that he and Lula had been seeing each other -- she just wanted confirmation from the horse’s mouth.”
Louisa Heaton; His Perfect Bride?; Harlequin; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There are conditions of blindness so voluntary that they become complicity. -Paul Bourget, novelist (2 Sep 1852-1935)
|
