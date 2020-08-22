

Sep 7, 2020 This week’s theme

Eponyms



This week’s words

Ballardian





Previous week’s theme

Horses Eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



“Don’t be a Johnny!” Chances are you have said something like this some time. (Replace Johnny with the name of someone you know.) What you meant was: Don’t be whiny or don’t be greedy or don’t be finicky or a quality that characterized Johnny.



If so, you made a personal eponym, a word coined after someone. This week we’ll see five eponyms, from Greek ep- (after) + -onym (name), coined after characters from both fact and fiction. Ballardian PRONUNCIATION: (ba-LAHR-dee-uhn)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to a dystopian world, especially one characterized by social and environmental degradation, assisted by technology.

ETYMOLOGY: After the novelist and short story writer J.G. Ballard (1930-2009), whose works depict such post-apocalyptic scenarios.

USAGE: “‘Bunker’, self-evidently a work for our times, shimmers with a Ballardian imagery of disaster and melt-down.”

Ian Thomson; Bunker: Building for the End Times by Bradley Garrett - Review; The Spectator (London, UK); Aug 22, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I am patient with stupidity but not with those who are proud of it. -Edith Sitwell, poet (7 Sep 1887-1964)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate