  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Sep 9, 2020
This week’s theme
Eponyms

This week’s words
Ballardian
Griselda
Homeric
Homer
Homer and His Guide, 1874
Art: William-Adolphe Bouguereau
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Homeric

PRONUNCIATION:
(ho-MER-ik)

MEANING:
adjective
1. Relating to Homer, his works, or his time.
2. Epic; large-scale; heroic.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Homer (c. 750 BCE), who is presumed to have composed the epic poems the Iliad and the Odyssey. Earliest documented use: 1594.

USAGE:
“During the summer holidays, my school friends and I played Homeric games of hide-and-seek that lasted for weeks and covered the whole of Shanghai.”
J.G. Ballard; The Kindness of Women; HarperCollins; 1991.

See more usage examples of Homeric in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
On seeing weather-beaten trees: Is it as plainly in our living shown, / By slant and twist, which way the wind hath blown?- Adelaide Crapsey, poet (9 Sep 1878-1914)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith