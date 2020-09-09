|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 9, 2020This week’s theme
Eponyms
This week’s words
Griselda
Homeric
Homer and His Guide, 1874
Art: William-Adolphe Bouguereau
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Homeric
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective
1. Relating to Homer, his works, or his time.
2. Epic; large-scale; heroic.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Homer (c. 750 BCE), who is presumed to have composed the epic poems the Iliad and the Odyssey. Earliest documented use: 1594.
USAGE:
“During the summer holidays, my school friends and I played Homeric games of hide-and-seek that lasted for weeks and covered the whole of Shanghai.”
J.G. Ballard; The Kindness of Women; HarperCollins; 1991.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:On seeing weather-beaten trees: Is it as plainly in our living shown, / By slant and twist, which way the wind hath blown?- Adelaide Crapsey, poet (9 Sep 1878-1914)
|
