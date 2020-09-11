

Eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Pavlovian PRONUNCIATION: (pav-LO-vee-uhn)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to a conditioned or predictable response; automatic; involuntary.

ETYMOLOGY: After the physiologist Ivan Pavlov (1849-1936), known for his work in classical conditioning. Earliest documented use: 1922.

NOTES: In an experiment, Pavlov rang a bell when he offered a dog some food. After a while the dog began to associate the sound with food and salivated just at the sound of the bell. For a change of perspective, see this cartoon

USAGE:

Lindsey Kelk; One in a Million; HarperCollins; 2018.



"It wasn't that I actively disliked football, it was more a Pavlovian response to having spent every weekend travelling from stadium to stadium for five long years with my ex."
Lindsey Kelk; One in a Million; HarperCollins; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A straw vote only shows which way the hot air blows. -O. Henry, short-story writer (11 Sep 1862-1910)





