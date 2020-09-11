|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 11, 2020This week’s theme
Eponyms
This week’s words
Ballardian
Griselda
Homeric
Juno
Pavlovian
Image: Memedroid
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Pavlovian
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Relating to a conditioned or predictable response; automatic; involuntary.
ETYMOLOGY:
After the physiologist Ivan Pavlov (1849-1936), known for his work in classical conditioning. Earliest documented use: 1922.
NOTES:
In an experiment, Pavlov rang a bell when he offered a dog some food. After a while the dog began to associate the sound with food and salivated just at the sound of the bell. For a change of perspective, see this cartoon.
USAGE:
“It wasn’t that I actively disliked football, it was more a Pavlovian response to having spent every weekend travelling from stadium to stadium for five long years with my ex.”
Lindsey Kelk; One in a Million; HarperCollins; 2018.
See more usage examples of Pavlovian in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A straw vote only shows which way the hot air blows. -O. Henry, short-story writer (11 Sep 1862-1910)
