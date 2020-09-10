|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 10, 2020
Eponyms
This week’s words
Griselda
Homeric
Juno
Jupiter and Juno (detail), c. 1597
Art: Annibale Carracci
A.Word.A.Day
Juno
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A woman of stately bearing and beauty.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Juno, a goddess in Roman mythology. The name is from Latin Iuno, from iuvenis (young). Ultimately from the Indo-European root yeu- (vital force), which also gave us youth, juvenile, rejuvenate, junior, and June. Earliest documented use: 1606. The adjectival form is junoesque.
USAGE:
Juno was the goddess of women, marriage, and childbirth in Roman mythology. She was the sister and wife of Jupiter. He was known for chasing women and that did not make Juno very happy. As a result, the name Juno is sometimes also used as a synonym for a jealous woman.
USAGE:
“‘She’s a Juno,’ said the excavator, decisively; and she seemed indeed an embodiment of celestial supremacy and repose. Her beautiful head, bound with a single band, could have bent only to give the nod of command.”
Henry James; The Turning; Penguin; 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The most erroneous stories are those we think we know best -- and therefore never scrutinize or question. -Stephen Jay Gould, paleontologist, biologist, and author (10 Sep 1941-2002)
