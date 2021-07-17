

Aug 28, 2026 This week’s theme

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

solivagant

hyperphagia

ophidiophobia

obganiate

chumocracy



“General Grant: Don’t be troubled if a few fellows do decline. Here are some friends of mine who never refuse office.”

Ulysses S. Grant recommending to President Chester A. Arthur some “friends” of his as political appointees; all the men shown were involved in scandals during Grant’s administration. Cartoon: Bernhard Gillam in Puck, Nov 1881

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chumocracy PRONUNCIATION: (chum-AH-kruh-see)

MEANING: noun: A government, organization, or culture in which friends and associates are favored, especially in appointments to positions of authority.

ETYMOLOGY: From chum (friend) + -ocracy (rule). Chum is of uncertain origin, perhaps a shortening and alteration of chamber fellow or chamber mate. Earliest documented use: 1937.

NOTES: Chumocracy is for friends, nepotism usually refers specifically to favoritism toward relatives. In a chumocracy, the org chart doubles as a holiday-card list.

USAGE: “Sports governance can be a chumocracy at best; outright corrupt at worst.”

A Cloud of Suspicion; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 17, 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Nothing is more terrible than ignorance in action. -Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, poet, dramatist, novelist, and philosopher (28 Aug 1749-1832)





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