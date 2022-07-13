

Aug 26, 2026 This week’s theme

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

solivagant

hyperphagia

ophidiophobia



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ophidiophobia PRONUNCIATION: (oh-fi-dee-oh-FO-bee-uh)

MEANING: noun: An abnormal fear of snakes.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek ophis (snake) + -phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1914.

NOTES: If you suffer from ophidiophobia you don’t want any hiss-tory with these reptiles. It’s one of the few phobias that can really constrict your outdoor activities.

USAGE: “But the moment we all knew this dude would live to 80 was when he was trapped in the Well of Souls in Raiders of the Lost Ark, surrounded by a couple of million poisonous snakes and a raging case of ophidiophobia, then managed to get out using a torch and a bull whip.”

Rex Huppke; Harrison Ford Turns 80, and Here Are All the Reasons We Should Assume He’s Immortal; USA Today (McLean, Virginia); Jul 13, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We can pay our debt to the past by putting the future in debt to ourselves. -John Buchan, poet, novelist, and politician (26 Aug 1875-1940)





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