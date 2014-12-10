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Aug 27, 2026This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
hyperphagia
ophidiophobia
obganiate
Campbell’s Soup Cans, 1962
Art: Andy Warhol
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
obganiate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To annoy someone by repeatedly saying the same thing.
verb intr.: To repeat oneself tediously.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin obgannire or oggannire (to yelp or growl at). Earliest documented use: 1623.
USAGE:
“The way Tony Abbott continues to obganiate is bloody irritating, bloody irritating.”
Stan Wills; Letters to the Editor; The Australian (Canberra); Dec 10, 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Nothing great in the world has been accomplished without passion. -Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, philosopher (27 Aug 1770-1831)
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