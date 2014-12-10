  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Aug 27, 2026
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
solivagant
hyperphagia
ophidiophobia
obganiate
obganiate
Campbell’s Soup Cans, 1962
Art: Andy Warhol

Wordsmith Games
🧩Jigsaw Riddle
The Ancient Calendar
🌍Langitude
Trace dalmatian home
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

obganiate

PRONUNCIATION:
(ob-GAY-nee-ayt)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To annoy someone by repeatedly saying the same thing.
verb intr.: To repeat oneself tediously.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin obgannire or oggannire (to yelp or growl at). Earliest documented use: 1623.

USAGE:
“The way Tony Abbott continues to obganiate is bloody irritating, bloody irritating.”
Stan Wills; Letters to the Editor; The Australian (Canberra); Dec 10, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Nothing great in the world has been accomplished without passion. -Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, philosopher (27 Aug 1770-1831)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2026 Wordsmith