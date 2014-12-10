Aug 27, 2026 This week’s theme

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

solivagant

hyperphagia

ophidiophobia

obganiate



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A.Word.A.Day

obganiate

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

verb tr.: To annoy someone by repeatedly saying the same thing.

verb intr.: To repeat oneself tediously.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin obgannire or oggannire (to yelp or growl at). Earliest documented use: 1623.

USAGE:

“The way Tony Abbott continues to obganiate is bloody irritating, bloody irritating.”

Stan Wills; Letters to the Editor; The Australian (Canberra); Dec 10, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: