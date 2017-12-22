A.Word.A.Day

nepotism

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: Favoritism shown to relatives and friends, especially in business or political appointments.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Italian nepotismo, from Latin nepos (grandson, nephew). Ultimately from the Indo-European root nepot- (grandson, nephew) that is also the source of the words nephew and niece. Earliest documented use: 1669.

NOTES:

The word originated from the practice of popes in the Roman Catholic Church to confer important positions to their sons. Since a pope had taken the vow of chastity, his son was euphemistically called a nephew.

USAGE:

