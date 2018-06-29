

Words from politics A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



impeach PRONUNCIATION: (im-PEECH)

MEANING: verb tr.:

1. To charge a public official with misconduct in office.

2. To challenge the credibility of someone.

ETYMOLOGY: From Anglo-Norman empecher (to ensnare), from Latin impedicare (to catch or entangle), from pedica (fetter), from pes/ped (foot). Earliest documented use: 1380.

NOTES: When someone is impeached, he has his foot caught in the law, literally speaking. From being on a pedestal (literally, foot of a stall) to getting impeached can be a short journey, but sometimes it takes a long time. Let the law do its job! Patience is rewarded.

USAGE:

Kerry Bryant; A House Once Stolen; BookBaby; 2015.



“And you had no witness or evidence to impeach this boy’s statement, did you?”

James Patterson; 14th Deadly Sin; Little, Brown and Co.; 2015.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Transport of the mails, transport of the human voice, transport of flickering pictures -- in this century, as in others, our highest accomplishments still have the single aim of bringing men together. -Antoine de Saint-Exupery, author and aviator (29 Jun 1900-1944)





