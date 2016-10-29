

Jun 29, 2026 This week’s theme

Eponyms



This week’s words

Carrollian



Page from Lewis Carroll’s handwritten and self-illustrated manuscript of Alice’s Adventures Under Ground (1864), the early version of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland Image: British Library / Wikimedia

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Earlier this year, I came across a fascinating story about the marathoner Jeff Galloway, who popularized the run-walk-run method. As The New York Times (permalink) reported, the method “by giving people permission to walk regularly, allowed more people to become consistent runners. It has since become known as the Galloway method, and in some parts of the world, Jeffing.”



Galloway was among the few people to have run a marathon in seven consecutive decades, from his teens into his 70s. He hoped to become the first person to run a marathon in eight consecutive decades, but he died earlier this year, at 80.



But he left a rare linguistic legacy: both Jeff, the name he went by, and Galloway, his surname, gave rise to eponyms. The terms Jeffing and the Galloway method aren’t in the dictionaries yet, but that hardly disqualifies them. Words do not wait for lexicographers to cut the ribbon.



This week, we’ll feature five eponyms that have already gone the distance and made it into the dictionary. Carrollian PRONUNCIATION: (kuh-ROH-lee-uhn)

MEANING: adjective: Fanciful, absurd, logic-twisting, or playfully nonsensical.

ETYMOLOGY: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (1865). Earliest documented use: 1907. After Lewis Carroll, pen name of Charles Lutwidge Dodgson (1832-1898), author of(1865). Earliest documented use: 1907.

NOTES: Alice follows a White Rabbit down a rabbit hole and enters a fantastical world where ordinary logic keeps changing hats.



In theoretical physics, Carrollian describes what the equations predict if the speed of light were to approach zero. Signals could no longer travel from one place to another, and ordinary motion would freeze. Even the White Rabbit would have nowhere to hurry.

USAGE: A Field Guide to Reality, took us down a dreamy, Carrollian Zed, her latest, is more post-

Sophie Ratcliffe; If Dickens Did Digital Dystopia; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Jul 20, 2019.



“There is a Carrollian logical zaniness in this latest work, too.”

Alberto Manguel; I’ll Sell You a Dog by Juan Pablo Villalobos (review); The Guardian (London, UK); Oct 29, 2016. “If Joanna Kavenna’s 2016 novel,, took us down a dreamy, Carrollian rabbit hole , then, her latest, is more post- Orwellian nightmare.”Sophie Ratcliffe; If Dickens Did Digital Dystopia;(London, UK); Jul 20, 2019.“There is a Carrollian logical zaniness in this latest work, too.”Alberto Manguel; I’ll Sell You a Dog by Juan Pablo Villalobos (review);(London, UK); Oct 29, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: And the fox said to the little prince: men have forgotten this truth, but you must not forget it. You become responsible, forever, for what you have tamed. -Antoine de Saint-Exupery, author and aviator (29 Jun 1900-1944)





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