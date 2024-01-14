A.Word.A.Day

Mona Lisa

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: A woman with an enigmatic smile or expression.

adjective: Enigmatic, mysterious, or inscrutable, especially of a smile or expression.

ETYMOLOGY:

After Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa (c. 1503-1519). Earliest documented use: 1835.

NOTES:





Computer artist According to a 2005 emotion-recognition analysis, the Mona Lisa is “83% happy, 9% disgusted, 6% fearful, and 2% angry.” ( BBC Computer artist Lillian Schwartz of Bell Labs proposed a Mona-Leo theory, arguing from digital comparisons that the portrait was partly a disguised self-portrait by Leonardo. What do you think?

USAGE:

“[Franz Welser-Möst, the music director of the Cleveland Orchestra] was neither solemn nor particularly expressive; he just flashed a Mona Lisa smile before turning to the players and gesturing the downbeat of a Mozart symphony.”

Joshua Barone; Preparing to Surrender the Baton; The New York Times; Jan 14, 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: