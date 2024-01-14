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Jul 2, 2026This week’s theme
Eponyms
This week’s words
hiren
Crichtonism
Mona Lisa
Mona-Leo, 1988
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Mona Lisa
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A woman with an enigmatic smile or expression.
adjective: Enigmatic, mysterious, or inscrutable, especially of a smile or expression.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa (c. 1503-1519). Earliest documented use: 1835.
NOTES:
According to a 2005 emotion-recognition analysis, the Mona Lisa is “83% happy, 9% disgusted, 6% fearful, and 2% angry.” (BBC)
Computer artist Lillian Schwartz of Bell Labs proposed a Mona-Leo theory, arguing from digital comparisons that the portrait was partly a disguised self-portrait by Leonardo. What do you think?
USAGE:
“[Franz Welser-Möst, the music director of the Cleveland Orchestra] was neither solemn nor particularly expressive; he just flashed a Mona Lisa smile before turning to the players and gesturing the downbeat of a Mozart symphony.”
Joshua Barone; Preparing to Surrender the Baton; The New York Times; Jan 14, 2024.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In order for me to write poetry that isn't political / I must listen to the birds / and in order to hear the birds / the warplanes must be silent. -Marwan Makhoul, poet (b. 2 Jul 1979)
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