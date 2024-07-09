

Aug 7, 2024 This week’s theme

Loanwords and loan translations



This week’s words

machtpolitik

dogwatch

bridgehead



The Ludendorff Bridge over the Rhine river in Remagen, Germany. The US Army captured it and established a bridgehead in Mar 1945 during WWII. Photo: Claude Musgrove / US Army Loanwords and loan translations A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



bridgehead PRONUNCIATION: (BRIJ-hed)

MEANING: noun:

1. A foothold opening the way for further advance.

2. A fortified position at the end of a bridge nearest the enemy.

ETYMOLOGY: Loan translation of French tête de pont (bridge head). Earliest documented use: 1760. Also see beachhead

USAGE:

Mick O’Reilly; The UK’s Future Begins Today; Gulf News (Dubai); Jul 9, 2024.



See more usage examples of “Nigel Farage takes his first seat in the Commons on his eighth attempt ... a bridgehead to cajole Conservatives that lurching further to the right is their future.”Mick O’Reilly; The UK’s Future Begins Today;(Dubai); Jul 9, 2024.See more usage examples of bridgehead in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Those who believe without reason cannot be convinced by reason. -James Randi, magician and scientific skeptic (7 Aug 1928-2020)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate