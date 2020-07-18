

Aug 8, 2024 This week’s theme

Loanwords and loan translations



This week’s words

machtpolitik

dogwatch

bridgehead

earworm



“Play a random song as the guests arrive, and repeat it all night.” Cartoon: Wayno / Piraro Loanwords and loan translations A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



earworm PRONUNCIATION: (EER-wuhrm)

MEANING: noun:

1. A catchy song or tune that keeps involuntarily repeating in one’s mind.

2. An agricultural pest commonly known as corn earworm, of the species Helicoverpa zea or Helicoverpa armigera.

ETYMOLOGY: Loan translation of German Ohrwurm (earwig, earworm). Earliest documented use: 1598. See also earwig

USAGE:

Played for Laughs; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 18, 2020.



“The caterpillar was basically a pest species, related to a corn earworm, and not significant at all.”

Elizabeth Kolbert; A Little-Known Planet; The New Yorker; Mar 20, 2023. “It is an irresistible earworm , topping the charts in Norway and reaching number six on the Billboard chart in America.”Played for Laughs;(London, UK); Jul 18, 2020.“The caterpillar was basically a pest species, related to a corn earworm, and not significant at all.”Elizabeth Kolbert; A Little-Known Planet;; Mar 20, 2023.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: My soul is a broken field, plowed by pain. -Sara Teasdale, poet (8 Aug 1884-1933)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate