  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Aug 8, 2024
This week’s theme
Loanwords and loan translations

This week’s words
machtpolitik
dogwatch
bridgehead
earworm
earworm
“Play a random song as the guests arrive, and repeat it all night.”
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

earworm

PRONUNCIATION:
(EER-wuhrm)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A catchy song or tune that keeps involuntarily repeating in one’s mind.
2. An agricultural pest commonly known as corn earworm, of the species Helicoverpa zea or Helicoverpa armigera.

ETYMOLOGY:
Loan translation of German Ohrwurm (earwig, earworm). Earliest documented use: 1598. See also earwig.

USAGE:
“It is an irresistible earworm, topping the charts in Norway and reaching number six on the Billboard chart in America.”
Played for Laughs; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 18, 2020.

“The caterpillar was basically a pest species, related to a corn earworm, and not significant at all.”
Elizabeth Kolbert; A Little-Known Planet; The New Yorker; Mar 20, 2023.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
My soul is a broken field, plowed by pain. -Sara Teasdale, poet (8 Aug 1884-1933)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2024 Wordsmith