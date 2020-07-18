|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Aug 8, 2024
This week's theme
Loanwords and loan translations
This week’s words
dogwatch
bridgehead
earworm
“Play a random song as the guests arrive, and repeat it all night.”
Cartoon: Wayno / Piraro
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
earworm
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A catchy song or tune that keeps involuntarily repeating in one’s mind.
2. An agricultural pest commonly known as corn earworm, of the species Helicoverpa zea or Helicoverpa armigera.
ETYMOLOGY:
Loan translation of German Ohrwurm (earwig, earworm). Earliest documented use: 1598. See also earwig.
USAGE:
“It is an irresistible earworm, topping the charts in Norway and reaching number six on the Billboard chart in America.”
Played for Laughs; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 18, 2020.
“The caterpillar was basically a pest species, related to a corn earworm, and not significant at all.”
Elizabeth Kolbert; A Little-Known Planet; The New Yorker; Mar 20, 2023.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:My soul is a broken field, plowed by pain. -Sara Teasdale, poet (8 Aug 1884-1933)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith