

Aug 6, 2024 This week’s theme

Loanwords and loan translations



This week’s words

machtpolitik

dogwatch



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Loanwords and loan translations A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



dogwatch PRONUNCIATION: (DOG-wach)

MEANING: noun:

1. A short watch, especially one of the two two-hour watch duties on a ship: 4-6 pm or 6-8 pm.

2. A night shift, especially the last one.

ETYMOLOGY: Loan translation of either Dutch hondenwacht or German Hundewache. Perhaps from the assumption that only dogs are awake at night, or from the short sleep of a dog. Earliest documented use: 1657.

USAGE:

Paul Keating; Relying on Japan, India Is a Mug’s Game; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Sep 29, 2021.



“At the end of the dog watch you ask yourself who’s more tired, you or the man you’re waking.”

Mirko Bonne (Translation: Alexander Starritt); Ice-Cold Heaven; Overlook Press; 2013.



See more usage examples of “One could have hardly dreamt up a more adequate or a more appropriate military partner than France. But [Scott] Morrison, who has spent but a dogwatch thinking about strategic issues and the arraignment of international power, did the French in, to ideologically console himself, preferring instead, the safety of the sweaty armpit of the United States. When should we stop clapping?”Paul Keating; Relying on Japan, India Is a Mug’s Game;(Australia); Sep 29, 2021.“At the end of the dog watch you ask yourself who’s more tired, you or the man you’re waking.”Mirko Bonne (Translation: Alexander Starritt);; Overlook Press; 2013.See more usage examples of dogwatch in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: One of the primary tests of the mood of a society at any given time is whether its comfortable people tend to identify, psychologically, with the power and achievements of the very successful or with the needs and sufferings of the underprivileged. -Richard Hofstadter, historian (6 Aug 1916-1970)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate