A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



immiseration PRONUNCIATION: (i-miz-uh-RAY-shuhn)

MEANING: noun:

1. The act of making miserable or the state of being made miserable.

2. Impoverishment.

ETYMOLOGY: Loan translation of German Verelendung (impoverishment) using Latin in- (into) + miserable, from Latin miserari (to pity), from miser (pitiable, wretched). Earliest documented use: 1942. Also spelled as immiserization.

USAGE: “Well, 14 years of this government have created a situation impressively close to the aftermath of war: the immiseration of millions.”

Zadie Smith; ‘Here Comes the Sun’; The Guardian (London, UK); Jul 3, 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A writer is, after all, only half his book. The other half is the reader and from the reader the writer learns. -P.L. Travers, author (9 Aug 1899-1996)





