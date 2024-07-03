  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 9, 2024
Loanwords and loan translations

immiseration

PRONUNCIATION:
(i-miz-uh-RAY-shuhn)

MEANING:
noun:
1. The act of making miserable or the state of being made miserable.
2. Impoverishment.

ETYMOLOGY:
Loan translation of German Verelendung (impoverishment) using Latin in- (into) + miserable, from Latin miserari (to pity), from miser (pitiable, wretched). Earliest documented use: 1942. Also spelled as immiserization.

USAGE:
“Well, 14 years of this government have created a situation impressively close to the aftermath of war: the immiseration of millions.”
Zadie Smith; ‘Here Comes the Sun’; The Guardian (London, UK); Jul 3, 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A writer is, after all, only half his book. The other half is the reader and from the reader the writer learns. -P.L. Travers, author (9 Aug 1899-1996)

