Aug 9, 2024This week’s theme
Loanwords and loan translations
This week’s words
machtpolitik
dogwatch
bridgehead
earworm
immiseration
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
immiseration
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. The act of making miserable or the state of being made miserable.
2. Impoverishment.
ETYMOLOGY:
Loan translation of German Verelendung (impoverishment) using Latin in- (into) + miserable, from Latin miserari (to pity), from miser (pitiable, wretched). Earliest documented use: 1942. Also spelled as immiserization.
USAGE:
“Well, 14 years of this government have created a situation impressively close to the aftermath of war: the immiseration of millions.”
Zadie Smith; ‘Here Comes the Sun’; The Guardian (London, UK); Jul 3, 2024.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A writer is, after all, only half his book. The other half is the reader and from the reader the writer learns. -P.L. Travers, author (9 Aug 1899-1996)
