Words made with letters that double as musical notes A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



beachhead PRONUNCIATION: (BEECH-hed)

MEANING: noun:

1. An area of the shore secured by an advancing military force from which to advance further inland.

2. A foothold opening the way for further advance.

ETYMOLOGY: From beach, of unknown origin + Old English heafod (top of the body). Earliest documented use: 1920.

NOTES:



On a different note, what is the word beachhead, with its letter H doing in this week’s theme? The German music notation, also used in some other countries, utilizes the letters A-H. The B natural is called H, and the B flat is known as B. BACH hid his name in his compositions as an Easter egg. ( On D-Day, Jun 6, 1944, Allied soldiers secured five beachheads in France, code-named Omaha, Utah, Gold, Juno, and Sword, for making further inroads into Europe during WWII. Two variants of today’s term are bridgehead (an area secured at the end of a bridge nearest the enemy) and airhead (an area secured by airborne troops).On a different note, what is the word beachhead, with its letter H doing in this week’s theme? The German music notation, also used in some other countries, utilizes the letters A-H. The B natural is called H, and the B flat is known as B. BACH hid his name in his compositions as an Easter egg. ( video , 3 min.)

USAGE:

"The Wall Street giants ... have long used London as a beachhead from which to serve wholesale clients across Europe."
Brex and the City; The Economist (London, UK); Oct 24, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If you think education is expensive, try ignorance. -Derek Bok, lawyer and educator (b. 22 Mar 1930)





