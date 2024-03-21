

Mar 21, 2024 This week’s theme

Words made with letters that double as musical notes



This week’s words

adage

accede

efface

facade



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Words made with letters that double as musical notes A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



facade PRONUNCIATION: (fuh-SAHD)

MEANING: noun:

1. The front of a building or a side facing a street or a public space.

2. The front part of something.

3. A false or superficial appearance.

ETYMOLOGY: From French façade, from Italian facciata, from faccia (face), from Latin facia (face), from facies (face). Earliest documented use: 1656.

USAGE:

Linda Lael Miller; Big Sky Secrets; Harlequin; 2013.



See more usage examples of “But Sarah keeps a dark secret behind her prim and proper facade.”Linda Lael Miller;; Harlequin; 2013.See more usage examples of facade in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In their youth both Herder and Schiller intended to study as surgeons, but Destiny said: "No, there are deeper wounds than those of the body, -- heal the deeper!" and they wrote. -Jean Paul Richter, writer (21 Mar 1763-1825)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate