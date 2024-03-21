|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 21, 2024
This week's theme
Words made with letters that double as musical notes
A.Word.A.Day
facade
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. The front of a building or a side facing a street or a public space.
2. The front part of something.
3. A false or superficial appearance.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French façade, from Italian facciata, from faccia (face), from Latin facia (face), from facies (face). Earliest documented use: 1656.
USAGE:
“But Sarah keeps a dark secret behind her prim and proper facade.”
Linda Lael Miller; Big Sky Secrets; Harlequin; 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In their youth both Herder and Schiller intended to study as surgeons, but Destiny said: "No, there are deeper wounds than those of the body, -- heal the deeper!" and they wrote. -Jean Paul Richter, writer (21 Mar 1763-1825)
