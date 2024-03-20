  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Mar 20, 2024
This week’s theme
Words made with letters that double as musical notes

This week’s words
adage
accede
efface
Self-Effacing Car: Really, you did the bulk of the driving. I just helped a little.
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

efface

PRONUNCIATION:
(i-FAYS)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To erase or to make inconspicuous.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French effacer, from Latin ex- (out, away) + facies (face). Earliest documented use: 1490.

USAGE:
“The whole unpleasant scene in the dining room had been effaced by the ease and lightness of Margaret’s conversation.”
Darrell Husted; Miss Cordelia Harling; Popular Library; 1978.

See more usage examples of efface in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We live in a world in which we need to share responsibility. It's easy to say "It's not my child, not my community, not my world, not my problem." Then there are those who see the need and respond. I consider those people my heroes. -Fred Rogers, television host, songwriter, and author (20 Mar 1928-2003)

