

Mar 20, 2024 This week’s theme

Words made with letters that double as musical notes



This week’s words

adage

accede

efface



Self-Effacing Car: Really, you did the bulk of the driving. I just helped a little. Cartoon: Wayno & Piraro Words made with letters that double as musical notes A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



efface PRONUNCIATION: (i-FAYS)

MEANING: verb tr.: To erase or to make inconspicuous.

ETYMOLOGY: From French effacer, from Latin ex- (out, away) + facies (face). Earliest documented use: 1490.

USAGE:

Darrell Husted; Miss Cordelia Harling; Popular Library; 1978.



See more usage examples of “The whole unpleasant scene in the dining room had been effaced by the ease and lightness of Margaret’s conversation.”Darrell Husted;; Popular Library; 1978.See more usage examples of efface in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We live in a world in which we need to share responsibility. It's easy to say "It's not my child, not my community, not my world, not my problem." Then there are those who see the need and respond. I consider those people my heroes. -Fred Rogers, television host, songwriter, and author (20 Mar 1928-2003)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate